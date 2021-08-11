Politics

Zondo has Molefe-sized headache as plot thickens over his shunting to Eskom

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s sketchy testimony at Zondo commission leaves more questions than answers

Mawande AmaShabalala Political journalist
11 August 2021 - 20:31

Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo is facing a conundrum of the Brian Molefe kind.

Molefe has previously admitted to having close ties with the politically connected Gupta family, but denies they had anything to do with his rise to becoming boss of SA’s two most strategic state-owned companies, Eskom and Transnet...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Zondo has Molefe-sized headache as plot thickens over his shunting to Eskom Politics
  2. I ooze confidence because I will win, says Ace Magashule Politics
  3. This is why the local polls absolutely have to go ahead in October: DA Politics
  4. ‘Days of sitting in offices are over’: new Joburg mayor vows to get hands dirty Politics
  5. ‘A complete mockery’: DA appalled by ANC’s pick for speaker Politics

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa faces tough questions on his return to state capture commission
Jacob Zuma’s court appearance postponed (again) due to ill health

Related articles

  1. Why I did not resign in protest against state capture: Cyril Ramaphosa Politics
  2. WATCH LIVE | Cyril Ramaphosa appears at state capture inquiry Politics
  3. Former Prasa head Popo Molefe is 'disingenuous': Cyril Ramaphosa Politics