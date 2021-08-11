Zondo has Molefe-sized headache as plot thickens over his shunting to Eskom

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s sketchy testimony at Zondo commission leaves more questions than answers

Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo is facing a conundrum of the Brian Molefe kind.



Molefe has previously admitted to having close ties with the politically connected Gupta family, but denies they had anything to do with his rise to becoming boss of SA’s two most strategic state-owned companies, Eskom and Transnet...