‘Don’t write us off just because we don’t have money’: ANC’s Jessie Duarte

The ANC plans to rely on volunteers and door-to-door campaigning in the run-up to local government elections as it navigates its way around a striking workforce and Covid-19 regulations limiting election rallies.

Without the assistance of its employees, who are on a strike over nonpayment of salaries, the party will have to rely on other means to campaign in the October/November elections, including the use of volunteers in wards and cellphones.

“With all the ANC volunteers on the ground, we’re already starting to work. People have gone out already. Our candidates will lead the election [campaign] in the ward where they are a candidate. They will work with volunteers,” deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte said.

“Of course we’re not going to be able to have rallies because of Covid-19 regulations, but we are going to go door to door and that will be the style of our campaign throughout the country. We will be going to all 4,861 wards, even wards that are strongholds of other political parties,” she said.

The IEC handed the ANC a lifeline on Monday after it reopened the registration process for candidates. The ruling party missed the deadline to field all its candidates in more than 30% of municipalities.

But Duarte insisted on Tuesday that the party should not be written off just because it did not have money.

“We are not going to be afraid to put our foot into every space where it is possible.”

The ANC has been battling to pay employee salaries, provident and pension funds, and UIF. This raised questions about whether the party would be able to campaign, given its financial position had forced it to beg South Africans for donations.