Politics

Defence minister demands action over R30m wasted on Cuban drug

Three top officials in hot water for lobbying for further payment of R182m to Cuba for medication SA military never used

Mawande AmaShabalala Political journalist
20 April 2022 - 16:19

Defence and military veterans minister Thandi Modise has demanded that all soldiers involved in the controversial and illegal procurement of the Interferon drug from Cuba face the music sooner rather than later...

