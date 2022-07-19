×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

Blade Nzimande’s opponents out in the cold from SACP top structure

Newly elected central committee tasked by conference to mount war on ANC government’s ‘neoliberal and austerity’ offensive

19 July 2022 - 17:02
Mawande AmaShabalala Political journalist

Three of the four SACP leaders who opposed the winning slate at the recent 15th national congress have not made it into the party’s central committee...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Q&A with SACP general secretary Solly Mapaila Opinion
  2. SACP Cold War over as Masondo makes spectacular comeback Politics
  3. JUSTICE MALALA | We’ve run out of good reasons to keep ANC in power. The rest ... Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. Step-aside rule is compromising ANC: KZN chair hopeful Sandile Zungu Politics
  2. Blade Nzimande’s opponents out in the cold from SACP top structure Politics
  3. Young vs old: SACP can't break loose from ANC shackles Politics
  4. ANC checkmates Ace as it lays down the law on succession race Politics
  5. KZN recovery could be better: Zikalala takes national government to task Politics

Latest Videos

Alcohol & carbon-monoxide poisoning ruled out of Enyobeni tavern tragedy
Gift of the Givers officially open 13th borehole in parched metro