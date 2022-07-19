Athletics
Wenda Nel’s impact will be visible at the world championships in Oregon
The recently retired 400m hurdler has been a SA athletics stalwart for more than a decade and an inspiration to new generation
19 July 2022 - 15:22
Wenda Nel has every reason to experience some FOMO when the women’s 400m hurdles kick off at the world championships in the US on Tuesday (Wednesday morning SA time), but she will hopefully feel more pride. ..
Athletics
Wenda Nel’s impact will be visible at the world championships in Oregon
The recently retired 400m hurdler has been a SA athletics stalwart for more than a decade and an inspiration to new generation
Wenda Nel has every reason to experience some FOMO when the women’s 400m hurdles kick off at the world championships in the US on Tuesday (Wednesday morning SA time), but she will hopefully feel more pride. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos