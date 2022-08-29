×

Politics

Eusebius on TimesLIVE

PODCAST | Geopolitics: How should Africa view the US in the region?

29 August 2022 - 07:45
Eusebius McKaiser Contributor and analyst

Should the US be seen as a hegemonic power preying on Africa? Is it using Africa as a proxy for geopolitical battles with Russia and China? Or is the US merely interested in favourable economic diplomacy in Africa, as all countries should be across the world? How should the region view the US? What is the best strategic posture to adopt in international relations with the US?..

