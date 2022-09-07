×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

No reprieve for ANC members affected by step aside rule, even if it’s kicked into touch

Those subject to the rule will still not be eligible to contest even if national conference scraps it, says Pule Mabe

07 September 2022 - 19:20

Even if the ANC national conference in December repeals the contested step aside rule, those affected would still not be eligible to contest for any position...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. ‘Let’s give the process time’: Madonsela weighs in on Godongwana sexual ... South Africa
  2. Bid to oust Paul Mashatile foiled for now News
  3. Zandile Gumede pleads not guilty as R320m corruption trial gets under way South Africa
  4. Zuma's daughter Thuthukile gets tongues wagging with call for Godongwana to ... South Africa
  5. Ramaphosa won’t act on Godongwana: Legal process must run its course Politics
  6. New ANC NEC nomination rules close out Ace and state capture suspects Politics

Most read

  1. No reprieve for ANC members affected by step aside rule, even if it’s kicked ... Politics
  2. ‘I was not pushed, I jumped on my own’: David Makhura Politics
  3. PODCAST | Shooting the breeze: Cope, Transnet executives, Afrophobia and ... Politics
  4. PODCAST | Geopolitics: How should Africa view the US in the region? Politics
  5. My comrades hate me because I can’t stand corruption: Mbeki Politics

Latest Videos

Privately owned rhino are under threat
Joburg coalition lays charges against ANC over 'votes for bribes'