‘You are not listening!’ Mashatile tells MPs as they grill him on VIP motorcade incident

Holding himself back from divulging further information he said, “to be fair. This matter is now in court and it may be very difficult to engage on it. It’s sub judice”.

Michalakis fired back, asking Mashatile why he needed a convoy of seven vehicles. But an ANC member ran to the rescue of the deputy president, saying the “matter is before the courts” therefore it could not be discussed in the house.

NCOP chair Amos Masondo entered the fray, saying: “We do not want to give this house a bad name or the impression that there is suppression, and no-one can be forthright, but there is a problem with using the time allocated for questions to make speeches.”

Another ANC member raised a point of order again, saying the matter is before court, but a DA member countered that with “freedom of expression”.

Michalakis was given a second bite at the question. He put it to Mashatile that “his version keeps changing to be in line with what the police minister said”.

He asked Mashatile what he did when he became aware of the incident, and Mashatile said the same questions will be raised in court. “I think the member is not listening,” said Mashatile.

Masondo then warned members against heckling in the house.

Mashatile ducked all the questions, saying he did not want the sitting to be reduced to a court of law. “Let’s leave this matter, it will come at the right time.”