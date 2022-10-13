Transnet strike: We need decisive, urgent action now, says business
Even before knock-on effects are considered, South Africa is conservatively losing between R100m and R1bn a day: SA Association of Freight Forwarders
13 October 2022 - 13:08 By LWAZI HLANGU
The Transnet strike will cost the logistics company and its value chain up to R1bn day...
Transnet strike: We need decisive, urgent action now, says business
Even before knock-on effects are considered, South Africa is conservatively losing between R100m and R1bn a day: SA Association of Freight Forwarders
The Transnet strike will cost the logistics company and its value chain up to R1bn day...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos