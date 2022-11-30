Politics

Pull in your horns, Ramaphosa asks section 89 panel as ATM, EFF take aim

President slams 'baseless' Phala Phala allegations as experts hand over their report to National Assembly speaker

30 November 2022 - 16:08
Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter

President Cyril Ramaphosa has asked the section 89 panel of legal experts, headed by former chief justice Sandile Ngcobo, to dismiss the “baseless” allegations made by the ATM, UDM and EFF seeking to have him impeached...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. RECORDED | Independent panel releases Phala Phala report Politics
  2. WILLIAM GUMEDE | ANC presidency race may deliver a shock bigger than Zuma’s ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. Move to push Senzo Mchunu for ANC deputy president foiled at ‘CR caucus’ meeting Politics

Most read

  1. If Ramaphosa knows what’s good for him, he will come to testify: Mpofu Politics
  2. Corruption is worse than apartheid because it betrays the majority: acting PP Politics
  3. Pull in your horns, Ramaphosa asks section 89 panel as ATM, EFF take aim Politics
  4. Opponents’ plan to topple Ramaphosa as ANC boss is foiled for now Politics
  5. Presidential adviser Chauke, KZN’s Ntuli surprise with top 6 nominations Politics

Latest Videos

'We are waiting for you when you come outside' - Hundreds protest against ...
Government wages war on copper and metal theft