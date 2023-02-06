Politics

‘Enough of the despair’: this is the action Herman Mashaba wants to see in SA

ActionSA leader outlines his party’s vision for the country as the state of the nation address approaches

06 February 2023 - 20:30
Sisanda Mbolekwa Politics reporter

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba addressed party supporters ahead of the upcoming state of the nation address this week to offer a “vision for hope in the face of our national despair”...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Here’s why I want to lead the DA: Mpho Phalatse goes head-to-head with John ... Politics
  2. Blackouts a matter of life and death as opposition tries to shield the ... News
  3. The only beneficiary of coalitions falling apart is the ANC: ActionSA chair Politics
  4. EDITORIAL | Mashaba put his foot in it with thoughtless tweet and backhanded ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. EUSEBIUS MCKAISER | Dear white South Africans (and Herman Mashaba) Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. Steenhuisen welcomes fair contest for top job, denies Mpho Phalatse sabotage Politics
  2. Ramaphosa will address challenges to 'win back' society in Sona: Bhengu Politics
  3. PODCAST | Mpho Phalatse says John Steenhuisen does not connect with 'the masses' Politics
  4. ‘Enough of the despair’: this is the action Herman Mashaba wants to see in SA Politics
  5. Pull in your horns, Ramaphosa asks section 89 panel as ATM, EFF take aim Politics

Latest Videos

Is this the biggest floating wedding cake you've ever seen?
'We are mandated to get tourists to SA': Government on R1bn Tottenham Hotspur ...