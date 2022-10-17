Opinion & Analysis

EUSEBIUS MCKAISER | Dear white South Africans (and Herman Mashaba)

You, as white South Africans, have been the biggest beneficiaries of race-based affirmative action in our country. We called the schemes from which you unfairly benefited ‘colonialism’ and ‘apartheid’.

17 October 2022 - 10:06
Eusebius McKaiser Contributor and analyst

Let’s start off by immediately cutting to the myth of meritocracy. You, as white South Africans, have been the biggest beneficiaries of race-based affirmative action in our country. We called the schemes from which you unfairly benefited “colonialism” and “apartheid”...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Herman Mashaba clashes with his party over ANC talks Politics
  2. Affirmative action comes for Carl Niehaus Hogarth
  3. S'THEMBISO MSOMI | Neither ANC nor opposition are proving themselves worthy Opinion
  4. EUSEBIUS MCKAISER | If you love Johannesburg, learn about her blind spots Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. EUSEBIUS MCKAISER | Dear white South Africans (and Herman Mashaba) Opinion & Analysis
  2. JUSTICE MALALA | Zuma’s actions are not those of an innocent man Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Government must salvage some dignity and pay reward Opinion & Analysis
  4. JONATHAN JANSEN | UCT: How did we stray from the simple principle of right and ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. PALI LEHOHLA | We owe Thami Mtshali curiosity to do as he did and uplift ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Siya Kolisi attends children sightseeing day in CT
Former Chiefs and Bafana striker Nomvethe talks about racism experience while ...