The nation is worse now than in Zuma's time, opposition parties tell Ramaphosa
The DA, EFF and IFP call out president on his lack of leadership and empty promises to South Africans
14 February 2023 - 16:21
DA leader John Steenhuisen lambasted President Cyril Ramaphosa, saying he was guilty of something worse than what he once accused former president Jacob Zuma of — if Zuma presided over “nine wasted years”, then Ramaphosa was responsible for “five disastrous years”...
The nation is worse now than in Zuma's time, opposition parties tell Ramaphosa
The DA, EFF and IFP call out president on his lack of leadership and empty promises to South Africans
DA leader John Steenhuisen lambasted President Cyril Ramaphosa, saying he was guilty of something worse than what he once accused former president Jacob Zuma of — if Zuma presided over “nine wasted years”, then Ramaphosa was responsible for “five disastrous years”...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos