The nation is worse now than in Zuma's time, opposition parties tell Ramaphosa

The DA, EFF and IFP call out president on his lack of leadership and empty promises to South Africans

14 February 2023 - 16:21
Sisanda Mbolekwa Politics reporter

DA leader John Steenhuisen lambasted President Cyril Ramaphosa, saying he was guilty of something worse than what he once accused former president Jacob Zuma of — if Zuma presided over “nine wasted years”, then Ramaphosa was responsible for “five disastrous years”...

