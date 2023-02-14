No roses for me, declares Bokgabo Poo’s dad before ‘wasted’ morning in court
Distraught father’s Facebook post brims with emotion ahead of Valentine’s Day
14 February 2023 - 15:47 By HENDRIK HANCKE and KGAUGELO MASWENENG
After posting a heartfelt message on Facebook on Monday about facing his daughter’s alleged killer in court on Valentine's Day, Irvin Ndlovu, the father of the murdered four-year-old Bokgabo Poo, told TimesLIVE Premium the morning was “a complete waste of time”...
No roses for me, declares Bokgabo Poo’s dad before ‘wasted’ morning in court
Distraught father’s Facebook post brims with emotion ahead of Valentine’s Day
After posting a heartfelt message on Facebook on Monday about facing his daughter’s alleged killer in court on Valentine's Day, Irvin Ndlovu, the father of the murdered four-year-old Bokgabo Poo, told TimesLIVE Premium the morning was “a complete waste of time”...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos