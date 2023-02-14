News

No roses for me, declares Bokgabo Poo’s dad before ‘wasted’ morning in court

Distraught father’s Facebook post brims with emotion ahead of Valentine’s Day

14 February 2023 - 15:47 By HENDRIK HANCKE and KGAUGELO MASWENENG

After posting a heartfelt message on Facebook on Monday about facing his daughter’s alleged killer in court on Valentine's Day, Irvin Ndlovu, the father of the murdered four-year-old Bokgabo Poo, told TimesLIVE Premium the morning was “a complete waste of time”...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. I dream, then realise I will never hear her voice again: Bokgabo Poo's mother South Africa
  2. Director of Public Prosecutions must decide next move in Bokgabo Poo case South Africa
  3. Justice system must answer for Bokgabo Poo's death News
  4. Nine life terms for 'monster' who killed Tazne van Wyk South Africa

Most read

  1. Zuma’s claim in private prosecution ‘defies logic’: prosecutions director News
  2. 'I loved AKA': Wish restaurant owner speaks about night of tragedy News
  3. ‘Bulletproofing my vehicle saved my life,’ says Gauteng would-be hijack victim News
  4. ‘It won’t be surprising’ if VC Phakeng encounters face-saving exit: UCT prof News
  5. Serving up lots of fun: Padel craze takes off in SA News

Latest Videos

Tracking the two gunmen who killed AKA and Tibz on CCTV footage
Second CCTV angle of AKA & Tibz shooting shows killer's path