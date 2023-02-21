Politics

ANC promises cabinet reshuffle will be ‘done and dusted’ by end of February

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said the president and the ANC were dealing with ‘several other issues’

21 February 2023 - 15:20

South Africans should not be discussing the cabinet reshuffle beyond February. ..

