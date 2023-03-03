Ramaphosa’s load-shedding affidavit is ‘misguided in law’ — Holomisa
UDM leader says in court papers Eskom and government ‘created the mess and they must fix it’
03 March 2023 - 07:46
It was “a fundamental misunderstanding of the law” for President Cyril Ramaphosa to deny national government’s legal and constitutional responsibility to provide electricity, UDM leader Bantu Holomisa said in court papers on Thursday. ..
Ramaphosa’s load-shedding affidavit is ‘misguided in law’ — Holomisa
UDM leader says in court papers Eskom and government ‘created the mess and they must fix it’
It was “a fundamental misunderstanding of the law” for President Cyril Ramaphosa to deny national government’s legal and constitutional responsibility to provide electricity, UDM leader Bantu Holomisa said in court papers on Thursday. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos