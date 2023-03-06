Politics

SSA pried into documents meant for CIEX investigation: Thuli Madonsela

Key changes she observed in the final report included remedial action regarding changing the powers of the Reserve Bank, which was not the issue

06 March 2023 - 20:27
Andisiwe Makinana Political correspondent

While former public protector Thuli Madonsela did not involve the intelligence services in her CIEX-Bankorp investigation, the spooks tried to pry into the documents given to her by CIEX. ..

