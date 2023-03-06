SSA pried into documents meant for CIEX investigation: Thuli Madonsela
Key changes she observed in the final report included remedial action regarding changing the powers of the Reserve Bank, which was not the issue
06 March 2023 - 20:27
While former public protector Thuli Madonsela did not involve the intelligence services in her CIEX-Bankorp investigation, the spooks tried to pry into the documents given to her by CIEX. ..
SSA pried into documents meant for CIEX investigation: Thuli Madonsela
Key changes she observed in the final report included remedial action regarding changing the powers of the Reserve Bank, which was not the issue
While former public protector Thuli Madonsela did not involve the intelligence services in her CIEX-Bankorp investigation, the spooks tried to pry into the documents given to her by CIEX. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos