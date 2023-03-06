State discloses its ‘armory’ in Gumede trial
The state alleges all the accused shared a ‘common goal’ of enriching themselves and the ANC from the proceeds of the payments
06 March 2023 - 17:46 By TANIA BROUGHTON
One hundred and twelve witnesses and documentary evidence, including cellphone records, bank statements, vehicle tracking data, search and seizures, weighbridge slips, and invoices, form part of the state’s armory in the racketeering, fraud, corruption and money-laundering case against former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede and 21 others...
