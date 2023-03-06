News

State discloses its ‘armory’ in Gumede trial

The state alleges all the accused shared a ‘common goal’ of enriching themselves and the ANC from the proceeds of the payments

06 March 2023 - 17:46 By TANIA BROUGHTON

One hundred and twelve witnesses and documentary evidence, including cellphone records, bank statements, vehicle tracking data, search and seizures, weighbridge slips, and invoices, form part of the state’s armory in the racketeering, fraud, corruption and money-laundering case against former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede and 21 others...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Crashed Ferrari owner to be paid R1.8m by insurance company, judge orders News
  2. Teacher who stole exam question and answer paper loses bid to be reinstated News
  3. Brothers accused of slitting five family members’ throats walk free after ... News
  4. Evidence by first witness expected in Zandile Gumede’s corruption trial News
  5. US terror suspect allegedly abducted 'by special forces' at Mall of Africa, ... News

Latest Videos

15 car pile-up on the M41 in Umhlanga after truck loses control
Chris Rock opens up about Oscars slap in Netflix special