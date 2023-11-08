Pandor hasn’t proposed expulsion of Israeli ambassador, says decision to be communicated
Minister was responding to questions in the National Assembly on Wednesday amid reports of a démarche
08 November 2023 - 22:02
Despite growing calls for the expulsion of Israeli ambassador to SA Eliav Belotsercovsky, international relations minister Naledi Pandor on Wednesday told parliament she has not made the proposal to cabinet...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.