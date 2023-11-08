LISTEN | ‘If we are true to our history and ourselves we will not allow what is happening in Israel,’ Pandor tells MPs

International relations and co-operation minister Naledi Pandor told MPs on Tuesday that parliament and South Africa cannot allow what is happening in Israel and Gaza to continue.
She was delivering a ministerial statement on the Israel-Palestine war.
Pandor called for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to be arrested by the International Criminal Court for killing women, children and the elderly.
South Africa was among the two-thirds of UN member states which called on the UN General Assembly to push for an immediate ceasefire in the conflict.
Thousands of people have lost their lives in Gaza.
