Mom and dad of three gunned down outside Randburg court had accused cops of torture

Four policemen are out on bail after the couple were killed on Wednesday morning

08 November 2023 - 22:02

The woman who was shot dead alongside her husband on Wednesday outside the Randburg magistrate’s court, was due to be cross-examined in a torture case against four police officers from the Alexandra trio task team. ..

