EFF vows to challenge Sona disruption penalty in court
The punishment is vindictive and an attempt to suppress dissent against Cyril Ramaphosa, says party spokesperson
22 November 2023 - 21:36
The EFF will mount a court challenge against a parliamentary committee decision to ban Julius Malema and some of his party leaders from the state of the nation address (Sona) 2024...
