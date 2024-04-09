Strange that Zuma says he’s still an ANC member but leads MK Party: Paul Mashatile
The former party president’s actions are a violation of the ANC’s constitution, says its deputy
09 April 2024 - 17:19
ANC deputy president Paul Mashatile has described as “strange” the party’s former president Jacob Zuma’s move to lead the newly established MK Party while still claiming to be a member of the ANC...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.