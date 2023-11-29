AG decries poor quality, delays and cost overruns for infrastructure projects
Poor delivery of projects by the state denies South Africans due services, parliament hears
29 November 2023 - 22:23
Construction of the Loretlweng Primary School in Ganyesa, North West, began in December 2016 with a budget of R47m and a planned completion date of January 2020. But in September 2020, after spending R12.69m, the contract of the initial contractor was terminated due to poor workmanship. ..
