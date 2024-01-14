Jacob Zuma campaigns on ticket using race, land, same-sex laws as flashpoints
He accused some parliamentarians of being arrogant and decried that the public had not interrogated governance processes
14 January 2024 - 22:02
The leader of the newly formed uMkhonto weSizwe party, former statesman Jacob Zuma, has called on the public to register to vote so his party can get a two-thirds majority to overhaul some of the laws, including those who permit same-sex marriage...
