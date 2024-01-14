Politics

Jacob Zuma campaigns on ticket using race, land, same-sex laws as flashpoints

He accused some parliamentarians of being arrogant and decried that the public had not interrogated governance processes

14 January 2024 - 22:02 By Mfundo Mkhize

The leader of the newly formed uMkhonto weSizwe party, former statesman Jacob Zuma, has called on the public to register to vote so his party can get a two-thirds majority to overhaul some of the laws, including those who permit same-sex marriage...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Jacob Zuma wants to be president – again – so he can fix things Politics
  2. Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to retire from parliament Politics
  3. S'THEMBISO MSOMI | A detox opportunity the ANC urgently needs to take Opinion
  4. IN PICS | PAC's Mzwanele Nyhontso visits Shembe pilgrimage, endorses Jacob Zuma Politics

Most read

  1. EFF claims to stand for the poor but expelled me for my poverty, says axed MP ... Politics
  2. Are you a ‘neglected’ single man? SA Rainbow Alliance is here for you Politics
  3. Voters will kick ANC out only if it fails to organise internally: Mbalula Politics
  4. Pandor hasn’t proposed expulsion of Israeli ambassador, says decision to be ... Politics
  5. Jacob Zuma campaigns on ticket using race, land, same-sex laws as flashpoints Politics

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...