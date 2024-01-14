A detox opportunity the ANC urgently needs to take
Zuma’s defection is a watershed for the party as it seeks to renew itself with a cleaner image — but the process could be long and painful
14 January 2024 - 00:03
In the immediate aftermath of the 2007 Polokwane conference, when some of the leading minds of the triumphant “tsunami” movement were still trying to make sense of their victory, it became fashionable to quote a Chinese saying to explain what was happening. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.