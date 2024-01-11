A stream of political parties are visiting one of the leaders of the Nazareth Baptist Church, Mduduzi Nyazilwezulu Shembe, before the national and provincial elections later this year.
Founded in 1910, members regard founder Shembe as a prophet and it is the second largest indigenous church in the country with more than 12.8-million followers.
On Wednesday, speaking during the Shembe annual pilgrimage to the holy Khenana site in Ndwedwe, north of Durban, where thousands of devotees turned the picturesque mountain into a sea of white, PAC leader Mzwanele Nyhontso said the party was “seeking blessings”.
Nyhontso, who was accompanied by party members, said: “We want the public to hear our message. We would have freedom if we get power in parliament. We are trying to rebuild the party and want our people to witness the fruits of democracy. We want land back.”
The party was ready to contest the elections, he said. “We are here to ask for prayers and for the leader of the church to give us blessings. This is a traditional church, which resonates with us.”
IN PICS | PAC's Mzwanele Nyhontso visits Shembe pilgrimage, endorses Jacob Zuma
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
The party has one seat in the National Assembly.
Nyhontso, who was due to meet former president Jacob Zuma at his Nkandla homestead later this week, was critical of the ANC and the DA.
“We need a resolute government that will deal with unemployment and corruption. The rise in crime is a result of high unemployment. If we address the problem of land, that would mean we have won the battle.”
On Zuma’s involvement with the new MK party, Nyhontso said it was a result of the “ill-treatment” he received from the ANC.
“Nobody in his right mind attacks a stalwart of an organisation. Nobody in his revolutionary right mind can insult a former president. The formation of the MK [party] is a good thing.”
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Nyhontso said the ANC had brought the MK party formation upon itself and Zuma had been relentless in calling for land to be returned to its rightful owners.
“We have an obligation to support and work with him.”
As the country gears up for the elections, there were plans to work with political parties sharing common ideals of “an African cause”, be they fledgling parties or old stalwarts.
“We will work with everyone except the DA and the Freedom Front Plus,” he said.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
TimesLIVE understands Zuma and KwaZulu-Natal premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube also visited the holy site this week.
The annual pilgrimage will end on Sunday.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
