Politics

Parliament reschedules meeting on SAA deal as Gordhan ‘bulldozes’ MPs

A meeting planned to discuss allegations of irregularities against minister Pravin Gordhan in the sale of SAA turned into a tense standoff

28 February 2024 - 18:25
Khulekani Magubane Financial reporter

Parliament’s public enterprises committee is seeking legal advice after a meeting, planned to discuss allegations of irregularities against minister Pravin Gordhan in the sale of SAA, turned into a tense standoff between him and MPs behind closed doors...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. MPs to subpoena SAA sale documents because ‘arrogant’ Gordhan won’t co-operate Politics
  2. SAA’s secret shame revealed — finally Business
  3. OPINION | SAA in a healthier financial position than it has been in several ... Ideas

Most read

  1. ‘Nothing but nit-picking and twisting my words’: Ramaphosa on ATM’s Phala Phala ... Politics
  2. EFF's policies 'misguided, fatally flawed, downright harmful': IRR Politics
  3. Why Makhosi Khoza chose PG Mavundla over Jacob Zuma Politics
  4. ‘Laptop crashed’: Why ANC can’t locate cadre deployment records during ... Politics
  5. BUDGET 2024 | Rand leaps after news of Godongwana’s budget speech Politics

Latest Videos

Lakewood Church Shooting - Bodycam, Related Video, Released. Houston, TX from ...
South Africa's ANC launches election manifesto - AP explains