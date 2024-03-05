Politics

Motlanthe compiles ‘winning list’ of next group of ANC MPs, NEC hears

Those facing accusations of wrongdoing or court action have not been removed from the list, which will be finalised by the Top Seven on Thursday

05 March 2024 - 21:38

Former deputy president Kgalema Motlanthe has described the ANC’s list of its next cohort of public representatives as a “winning list”...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. I am not following my father to MK Party, I’m loyal to ANC, says Edward Zuma Politics
  2. ANC/EFF divorce on the cards in Ekurhuleni Politics
  3. Zuma’s ambitious MK party woos Malema’s EFF ahead of 2024 elections Politics
  4. Mantashe crowns himself most productive energy minister, hints at post-poll ... Business

Most read

  1. I am not following my father to MK Party, I’m loyal to ANC, says Edward Zuma Politics
  2. EFF claims to stand for the poor but expelled me for my poverty, says axed MP ... Politics
  3. ANC wants minerals beneficiation corridor for Sadc as part of jobs plan Politics
  4. It’s ANC’s legacy, not mine, says Ramaphosa on past five years Politics
  5. ‘Nothing but nit-picking and twisting my words’: Ramaphosa on ATM’s Phala Phala ... Politics

Latest Videos

US imposes sanctions on Zimbabwe's president, first lady and 9 top officials
South Africans march for Pride after Ghana passes anti-LGBTQ bill