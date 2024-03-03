I am not following my father to MK Party, I’m loyal to ANC, says Edward Zuma
Edward maintains former president Jacob Zuma is still a member of the ANC
03 March 2024 - 21:33
The Zumas aren’t singing from the same hymn book when it comes to political affiliation, with Jacob Zuma’ s son Edward saying he’s not following his brother and father out of the governing party...
