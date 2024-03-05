“Ineffective waste collection, uncontrolled illegal dumping, overgrown grass in cemeteries and escalating sewer spillages are fast becoming uncontrollable, turning parts of the city into a serious health hazard,” said Dlabathi.
ANC/EFF divorce on the cards in Ekurhuleni
The ANC in Ekurhuleni declared it wants a reconfiguration of political leadership in the city, indicating a possible split from its co-governance with the EFF.
ANC regional task team co-ordinator Jongizizwe Dlabathi cited serious concern about the state of the city as one of the causes of its imminent divorce from the red berets.
The ANC, EFF and minority party alliance was the brainchild of Gauteng ANC chairperson Panyaza Lesufi, who co-ordinated a power grab from the previous DA-led multiparty government in several municipalities in the province last year.
However, severe cracks are starting to show in the political marriage, with the coalition stabilising in Johannesburg but characterised by infighting, disagreements and tension in Ekurhuleni.
The ANC regional leader announced the intention to separate from the red berets, citing service delivery concerns and failure to govern.
Last week, a council meeting was disrupted, resulting in chaotic scenes of EFF councillors charging at ANC councillors, with the mayor's cellphone reportedly stolen in the ruckus.
Eskom again takes load-shedding responsibility from Ekurhuleni
“Unprovoked, they confronted the ANC councillors from their area of sitting and physically charged at them. We commend our ANC caucus for not responding, and to allow officers to handle the unruly conduct by the EFF councillors.
“We, however, cautioned that the culture of bullying and disrupting council must come to an end, for we believe in robust debates, order, decorum and tolerance. It is important to also express our disappointment towards the speaker of council for not doing enough to use the authority and responsibility to maintain and preserve order in council.”
Dlabathi called on the speaker to reconvene the collapsed council sitting as they have “important matters to tend to”, particularly the motion of no confidence against the executive mayor.
“The ANC is firmly of the view that the state of the city necessitates the reconfiguration of political leadership to salvage the city from further regression.”
He took a swipe at finance MMC Nkululeko Dunga's performance, criticising the “glaring and deepening” crisis of a poor financial position which he said is “exacerbated by the lack of a convincing and practical turnaround plan to improve the financial position”.
“There is a high liquidity risk largely affecting the city’s ability to fully service financial obligations, particularly the payment of small businesses which have rendered services.”
Dlabathi slammed inefficiencies in addressing core service delivery queries such as electricity interruptions which have plunged the community of Kwa-Thema and many other parts of the city into darkness for hours and days.
City of Ekurhuleni employee among three arrested for cable theft
