Science

Goddess’s fire and desire leads to yeah baby Venus moment

Shout it from a mountain top — an astronomer is exploring the possibility of life on Venus after ‘phosphine’ find

Tanya Farber Senior science reporter
22 October 2020 - 19:43

This year, SciFest Africa is happening virtually for the first time in its 24-year history, as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to take its toll on the world.

On the plus side, Zoom culture has meant international speakers become more accessible to a South African audience and this week, a world-class astronomer on the team exploring the possibility of life on Venus spoke to those of us on the tip of Africa...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Goddess’s fire and desire leads to yeah baby Venus moment Science
  2. Scientists turn to new weaponry in pandemic war while awaiting vaccines Science
  3. PODCAST | The maths behind a phantom traffic jam Science
  4. An excellent shot: odds are in favour of Covid vaccines, says boffin Science
  5. Virus finds new way to strike at heart of humanity, autopsies reveal Science

Latest Videos

Four ex-Gauteng health officials arrested in 'corruption' case that cost ...
'You must take a life, or they take yours': CIT security officers recount their ...

Related articles

  1. PODCAST | The maths behind a phantom traffic jam Science
  2. PODCAST | The Khwezi Science Report: Singing for sex, and other urban tales Sci-Tech
  3. Cape Town's night sky reimagined without pollution during lockdown South Africa
  4. Look up: the magnificent comet Swan is showing off in SA skies Lifestyle
  5. For Sir David, hope springs eternal in the anthropocene spring Lifestyle
X