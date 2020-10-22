Goddess’s fire and desire leads to yeah baby Venus moment

Shout it from a mountain top — an astronomer is exploring the possibility of life on Venus after ‘phosphine’ find

This year, SciFest Africa is happening virtually for the first time in its 24-year history, as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to take its toll on the world.



On the plus side, Zoom culture has meant international speakers become more accessible to a South African audience and this week, a world-class astronomer on the team exploring the possibility of life on Venus spoke to those of us on the tip of Africa...