Cape Town's night sky reimagined without pollution during lockdown

An interactive photo series by Under Lucky Stars reveals before and after pictures of what the night sky of 27 cities across the world would look like if light pollution was cleared for good.

“Eighty percent of the world's population lives under light-polluted skies, including Cape Town where the night sky scores as level 8-9 on the Bortle Scale, meaning most constellations are completely invisible,” the organisation says.

In most cities, fewer than 100 stars are visible because of pollution, out of an average 9,000 that could be seen with the naked eye if not for pollution. During the Covid-29 lockdown in many cities, starry skies are emerging, making for stargazing opportunities.

Taking it a step further, Under Lucky Stars compiled real skyline photos taken by photographers in 27 locations and in the reimagined images, pollution is completely removed, to reveal what is hidden from view.