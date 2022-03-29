Can’t see the wood for the trees: biodiversity summit no closer to final deal
Indigenous peoples have a critical role to play in helping save global diversity, say organisations
29 March 2022 - 20:31
Indigenous peoples and local communities on Tuesday called on the world to recognise their contribution and rights in conserving nature, and work to together to reach a successful agreement to protect this. They made this plea as global biodiversity talks in Geneva wrapped up after two weeks of minimal progress...
