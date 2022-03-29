BEHIND THE SCENES | Terror and tethers in Gauteng’s psych ward hell
In overflowing wards, Sunday Times Daily finds staff overwhelmed by a deluge of often dangerous patients
29 March 2022 - 20:30
Screaming in mental anguish, a man frantically tugs at his restraints. Worn white bandages, wrapped tightly around his wrists, are tied firmly to the stretcher he lies on...
