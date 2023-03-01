All in the head
Octopus study makes (brain) waves as scientists delve deeper into animal sentience
The mollusc’s soft body has, to date, made attaching recording devices very difficult, say local researchers — until now
01 March 2023 - 20:15
Scientists have successfully recorded brain activity from freely moving octopuses...
All in the head
Octopus study makes (brain) waves as scientists delve deeper into animal sentience
The mollusc’s soft body has, to date, made attaching recording devices very difficult, say local researchers — until now
Scientists have successfully recorded brain activity from freely moving octopuses...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos