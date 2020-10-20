Punt intended

DAVID ISAACSON | Never truer words spoken, but best you get back on track ASAP

It’s just one hurdle to the next for Athletics SA and the mother ships have had enough

Athletics SA (ASA) surely made a mistake in its circular to members last week, but it was probably the truest statement the federation has ever released.



Trying to make the point that the country is still facing regulations aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19, the sports body said: “ASA members must please keep in mind that ASA is still in a state of disaster.”..