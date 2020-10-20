Politics

SA’s astronomical Covid-19 corruption ‘is a crime against humanity’

Listening to SIU details of R10.5bn in dodgy deals prompts one MP to say: ‘Make it the year of orange overalls’

Thabo Mokone Parliamentary editor
20 October 2020 - 19:09

The Special Investigating Unit is probing allegations of Covid-19-related corruption to the tune of R10.5bn – almost 70% of what the government spent on tackling the coronavirus by the end of August.

This is according to a report presented by the head of the SIU, advocate Andy Mothibi, and his team in parliament on Tuesday during a meeting with the standing committee on public accounts (Scopa)...

