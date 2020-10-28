Chillin with Sazi

For Chiefs, the light at the end of the tunnel is a mere glimmer

Coach Gavin Hunt will have to rely on young players, undisturbed rhythm and magic to put silverware in the cabinet

When there’s a dark cloud hovering over your head, it’s normal to think there’s no way out.



You see no light and all you hear are people who may be rejoicing in your hour of need or sympathising, but have no way to put an end to your misery...