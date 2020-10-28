Chillin with Sazi
For Chiefs, the light at the end of the tunnel is a mere glimmer
Coach Gavin Hunt will have to rely on young players, undisturbed rhythm and magic to put silverware in the cabinet
28 October 2020 - 21:16
When there’s a dark cloud hovering over your head, it’s normal to think there’s no way out.
You see no light and all you hear are people who may be rejoicing in your hour of need or sympathising, but have no way to put an end to your misery...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.