Sport

Less glitz but the stars will be out as London bids farewell to ATP Finals

Shorn of fans and prize money, the event should nevertheless cap a tough year with a smashing display by the world's top eight

12 November 2020 - 19:32 By Martyn Herman

It will not be the party envisaged as London bids farewell to the ATP Finals but despite the strangest of circumstances the season-ender should provide an upbeat note on which to finish a difficult year for tennis.

The ATP’s blue-riband event has proved a huge success since it switched to London’s cavernous O2 Arena in 2009, drawing sellout crowds to watch the world’s top eight singles players and doubles pairs go head-to-head...

