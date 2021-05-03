Sport

To the Max: F1 rivals aim to race hard but fair as pressure rises

Lewis Hamilton is in the driving seat but it’s still early days in the season

03 May 2021 - 20:07 By Alan Baldwin

Formula One title rivals Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen have gone wheel to wheel in all three races this season but both expect the racing to stay firm but fair as the pressure rises.

Hamilton’s victory in Portugal on Sunday stretched the Mercedes drivers’ championship lead over Red Bull’s Dutch youngster to eight points...

