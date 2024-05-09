Blast from the past: Czech this out — Hartley sets world record
Today in SA sport history: May 10
09 May 2024 - 21:40
1980 — IL Lindi becomes the first black man to referee a high-level rugby match, handling the Sport Pienaar clash between South Western Districts and the Western Province Federation in Mossel Bay. The Sport Pienaar was a provincial competition below the Currie Cup, which had two sections at that time...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.