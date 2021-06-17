Hoddle expects open and feisty clash between England and Scotland
The world’s oldest international fixture promises to be another humdinger at Wembley
17 June 2021 - 19:23
Whenever England and Scotland lock horns on a football pitch, the cagey approach associated with international football often goes out of the window and Friday’s Euro 2020 clash at Wembley (9pm SA time) will be no different, according to former England boss Glenn Hoddle.
Victory for England in the Group D clash would seal their place in the last 16 of the tournament with one game to spare, while defeat for Scotland would leave their hopes in tatters...
