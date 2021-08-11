Sport

Fair play as Messi dreams of delivering PSG elusive Champions League crown

The Argentine completes a potent three-pronged strike force at the Paris club with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe

11 August 2021 - 20:31 By Sudip Kar-Gupta and Joseph Walker

Lionel Messi said on Wednesday he wanted to power Paris St Germain to their first Champions League trophy, putting the tearful farewell he bade to Barcelona behind him after signing a two-year contract with the deep-pocketed French soccer powerhouse.

Messi joined the star-studded PSG as a free agent after Barcelona, where he begun and always imagined he would play out his career, acknowledged last week they could no longer afford him...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. SAZI HADEBE | What stops the Bucs is interfering management Sport
  2. Fair play as Messi dreams of delivering PSG elusive Champions League crown Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Cloete clears two metres for gold at world champs Sport
  4. Nyakane has been a champion: Bok forwards coach Sport
  5. Chiefs will be challenging for the league‚ and every cup, says Tembo Sport

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa faces tough questions on his return to state capture commission
Jacob Zuma’s court appearance postponed (again) due to ill health

Related articles

  1. Barcelona fans 'devastated' at Lionel Messi exit, PSG fans 'waiting for a ... Soccer
  2. Mbappe remains a PSG player, says club president Soccer
  3. Manchester City boss Pep promises to lift Jack Grealish to 'the next level' Sport
  4. Lionel Messi to leave Barcelona due to ‘financial obstacles’ — club statement Soccer