Fair play as Messi dreams of delivering PSG elusive Champions League crown

The Argentine completes a potent three-pronged strike force at the Paris club with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe

Lionel Messi said on Wednesday he wanted to power Paris St Germain to their first Champions League trophy, putting the tearful farewell he bade to Barcelona behind him after signing a two-year contract with the deep-pocketed French soccer powerhouse.



Messi joined the star-studded PSG as a free agent after Barcelona, where he begun and always imagined he would play out his career, acknowledged last week they could no longer afford him...