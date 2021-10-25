Mngqithi applauds SA teams for conquering the continent

Mamelodi Sundowns, AmaZulu and Orlando Pirates all advanced to the next stage of their Caf competitions

SA clubs are walking with an extra spring in their step after they made the nation proud on the continent at the weekend.



The nation’s flag is waving proudly after Mamelodi Sundowns beat AS Maniema Union 2-0 [4-2 over two legs] at Loftus Versveld in Pretoria to advance to the group stages of the Caf Champions League on Sunday...