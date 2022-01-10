Player migration offers new riches to African national teams

African countries are always looking for a connection that could qualify players for a place on the national team

The steady flow of players migrating from Africa to Europe over the last few decades means there is now a larger pool of talent available for African national teams, and many have dipped into this pool at the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Cameroon.



Over the last 15 editions of the tournament there has been a steady increase in the number of Europe-based players representing African countries...