Australian Open hopes for strong finish after Djokovic debacle

No risk of losing Slam status as almost 43,000 fans attend on Saturday to take the tally for the first six days to 184,361

Deported from Melbourne last Sunday, Novak Djokovic has since visited a monastery in Montenegro where he appeared at peace with his absence from the Australian Open.



But the furore sparked by the world No.1’s arrival to his deportation on the eve of his title defence still simmers despite the action switching from law courts to hard courts...