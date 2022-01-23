Zuma will fall, rules Cape Town high court

The Cape Town building on which a gigantic "Zuma Must Fall" billboard was erected in 2016 is the subject of a recent high court judgment.

The billboard, which caused much buzz on social media at the time, was on the Overbeek in Kloof Street in the Cape Town CBD. The advertising spot is renowned for creative billboards.

However, it has resulted in a comprehensive judgment handed down by the Cape Town high court on Friday.

The body corporate of the building sued Independent Outdoor Media, whose business is “the display and management of advertising signs and space on behalf of various clients for monetary reward”, and which had a contract to use the lucrative advertising space.