Broos happy with Bafana’s extra ‘experience and muscle’ against Guinea

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos was happy that the qualities of experience and muscle he sought to add to his squad had the desired result against a physical Guinea, with their match ending in a goalless draw in Belgium on Friday...