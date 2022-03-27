×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Broos happy with Bafana’s extra ‘experience and muscle’ against Guinea

Superstars N’Golo Kanté and Kylian Mbappe return to French squad for Tuesday’s match against SA

27 March 2022 - 17:16 By MARC STRYDOM

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos was happy that the qualities of experience and muscle he sought to add to his squad had the desired result against a physical Guinea, with their match ending in a goalless draw in Belgium on Friday...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Bafana Bafana to be tested by France’s top guns Sport
  2. Bafana keeper Mothwa says the team is on the right path ahead of France clash Soccer
  3. ‘SA needs more players to play overseas’, says Bafana’s Lyle Foster Soccer

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Last-minute Tshabalala goal sinks Norway Sport
  2. Broos happy with Bafana’s extra ‘experience and muscle’ against Guinea Sport
  3. Proteas knock India out of World Cup. England lie in wait in the semis Sport
  4. Blast from the past: SA 4x400m team digs deep for Commonwealth Games silver Sport
  5. Nothing to Luus: SA women through to World Cup semis Sport

Latest Videos

Tears flow in court as Ntuthuko Shoba found guilty of murdering Tshegofatso Pule
‘Positive facial recognition’ of alleged parliament fire suspect Zandile Mafe