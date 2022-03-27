Broos happy with Bafana’s extra ‘experience and muscle’ against Guinea
Superstars N’Golo Kanté and Kylian Mbappe return to French squad for Tuesday’s match against SA
27 March 2022 - 17:16
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos was happy that the qualities of experience and muscle he sought to add to his squad had the desired result against a physical Guinea, with their match ending in a goalless draw in Belgium on Friday...
