×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Blast from the past: AB puts India to the sword in Ahmadabad

David Isaacson Sports reporter
03 April 2022 - 17:29

Today in SA sports history: April 4..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Blast from the past: Wessels steers EP to night series final victory Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Last call for Cronje as SA lose to Pakistan Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Joyi as Nkosinathi retains IBF title Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Zungu salvages draw against Super Eagles Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Last-minute Tshabalala goal sinks Norway Sport
  6. Blast from the past: SA 4x400m team digs deep for Commonwealth Games silver Sport
  7. Blast from the past: Aussies caught in sandpaper scandal at Newlands Sport
  8. Blast from the past: Silver and gold for SA in Melbourne Sport
  9. Blast from the past: Rain heartbreak for SA in Sydney semifinal Sport

Most read

  1. The Lizaad king: Williams savours his first Test wicket for Proteas Sport
  2. Rejuvenated Lions learn how to stay in the fight Sport
  3. Blast from the past: AB puts India to the sword in Ahmadabad Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Wessels steers EP to night series final victory Sport
  5. Third time unlucky but SA women hold their heads high after World Cup exit Sport

Latest Videos

EXCLUSIVE: Lloyiso Gijana talks about writing his latest single 'Speak'
Chaos, interruption and delays: DA Motion of no confidence fails